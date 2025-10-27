Zelenskiy says US sanctions against Russian oil companies could cut exports by 50%
Tetiana Lanchukovska
News editor at LIGA.net
New US sanctions against Russian oil giants could cut oil exports by 50%. This estimate in a telephone interview with the media Axios said the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to him, the US President Donald Trump "caused a very negative reaction" in Russia due to the sanctions, including bellicose statements by the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and "anti-American and anti-Trump rhetoric" in Russian propaganda resources.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine estimates that new US sanctions against Russian oil companies could cut oil exports by 50%, amounting to up to $5 billion a month in lost revenue.
Zelenskyy expressed hope for "new secondary sanctions" and "parallel steps by Congress."
- On October 22, Bessent announced a "significant strengthening" of the sanctions against Russia. The White House said they would not be directed against China.
- On the same day, the US Treasury Department imposed restrictions against Russia's Lukoil, Rosneft and dozens of subsidiaries.
- Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vlasyuk said that due to sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil could lose up to 70% of their oil exports to India and China.
