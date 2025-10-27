Zelenskiy says US sanctions against Russian oil companies could cut exports by 50%

Donald Trump "caused a very negative reaction" in Russia because of sanctions, says President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

New US sanctions against Russian oil giants could cut oil exports by 50%. This estimate in a telephone interview with the media Axios said the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, the US President Donald Trump "caused a very negative reaction" in Russia due to the sanctions, including bellicose statements by the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and "anti-American and anti-Trump rhetoric" in Russian propaganda resources.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine estimates that new US sanctions against Russian oil companies could cut oil exports by 50%, amounting to up to $5 billion a month in lost revenue.

Zelenskyy expressed hope for "new secondary sanctions" and "parallel steps by Congress."

On October 22, Bessent announced a "significant strengthening" of the sanctions against Russia. The White House said they would not be directed against China.

On the same day, the US Treasury Department imposed restrictions against Russia's Lukoil, Rosneft and dozens of subsidiaries.

Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vlasyuk said that due to sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil could lose up to 70% of their oil exports to India and China.