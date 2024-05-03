Zelenskyy: All-for-all prisoner exchange can be carried out before end of war

He said the practical platform for this will be the Peace Summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyi (Photo: Office of the President)

A prisoner exchange with Russia in the all-for-all format can be carried out before the end of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with students, cadets and teachers of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"We would like to exchange all for all. All adequate countries support this course. We are conducting exchanges, they are slower than we would like," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that an all-for-all exchange is possible.

"Some skeptics say this is possible only after the end of the war. Because this is one of the conditions for the end of the war. I believe we can try to do this earlier," the Ukrainian leader said.

The President noted that the practical platform for this will be the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15 and 16. One of the issues that will be considered there is the humanitarian track with two sub-issues: the exchange of all for all and the return of children who were forcibly deported to Russia.

The issues of energy and nuclear safety and freedom of navigation will also be discussed at the summit. Zelenskyy said that if all the countries present there support these issues, then detailed work and their resolution will follow through the mediation of other states with the Russian side.

Read also: Cameron: Sending NATO troops to Ukraine to fight Russians would be a dangerous escalation