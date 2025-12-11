Zelensky admits that there is an agreement between the US and Russia on Ukraine's non-membership in NATO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not rule out that there are certain agreements between the United States and Russia regarding Ukraine's nonaccession to NATO. He made this assumption during a conversation with journalists, the LIGA.net.

The Head of State confirmed that the United States does not want to see Ukraine in the Alliance. And they speak about it openly. This is not someone's guess, he added.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has not been invited to join NATO before, has not been given specifics before, and this position has not changed. He emphasized that this is a consistent position of the United States.

"So I don't think they have any difficulties in negotiating with the Russians on the NATO issue. But we have to be careful here. What are the individual agreements between the United States and Russia? You and I don't know. We will probably find out. Over time, all secrets are revealed," the president said.

He emphasized that he only knows what is in the documents under discussion and understands the US attitude.

"And I even understand their attitude towards others – those who joined NATO in one or another wave of NATO expansion. These are all very complex things and concern not only Ukraine. As for us, America's position has been openly stated many times and remains so," Zelenskyy said.

As for joining the European Union, the President is convinced that the United States can take steps to unblock Ukraine's path to the EU.

In his opinion, the US President Donald Trump has certain levers of influence and that it will work on those who are currently blocking it.