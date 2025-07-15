Zelensky after meeting with diplomats: We are preparing tangible political and legal blows against Russia

The President stated that the coming months are a time for particularly active work of Ukrainian diplomacy

Meeting (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine is preparing "tangible" political and legal strikes against the aggressor state. This is according to the results of a meeting with diplomats and the team of his office reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State said that he held a meeting with Ukrainian diplomats – teams from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President.

"The first is to accelerate the launch of the Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine and work accordingly with states that respect international law," Zelensky wrote.

The participants also discussed preparations for a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors, which will take place next week, and the modernization of tasks for Ukrainian representatives abroad.

In addition, attention was paid to Ukraine's steps at key international forums, in particular regarding draft resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We are preparing tangible political and legal strikes against the aggressor state and its positions. The coming months are a time for particularly active work of our diplomacy," the president emphasized.

Photo: OP

Photo: OP

Photo: OP