Zelensky appointed Sviridenko to the Commander-in-Chief's Staff

President made changes to the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has changed the composition of the Commander-in-Chief's Staff. It includes Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to a decree published on the website of the Presidential Office.

Zelensky also appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov as the coordinator of the Rate .

The Head of State also approved the following persons as members of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff:

← Mykhailo Fedorov - First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;

← Denys Shmyhal - Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

At the same time, the president removed former Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin and former NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko from the Stavka.