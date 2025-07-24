Zelensky appointed Sviridenko to the Commander-in-Chief's Staff
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has changed the composition of the Commander-in-Chief's Staff. It includes Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to a decree published on the website of the Presidential Office.
Zelensky also appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov as the coordinator of the Rate .
The Head of State also approved the following persons as members of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff:
← Mykhailo Fedorov - First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;
← Denys Shmyhal - Minister of Defense of Ukraine;
At the same time, the president removed former Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin and former NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko from the Stavka.
- on July 17, the Rada voted for a new government in Ukraine. The appointment of a package of 13 ministers was supported by 253 MPs. Some politicians lost their positions, while others either retained their old ones or received new ones.
- Denys Shmyhal became the new Minister of Defense, Yulia Svyrydenko was appointed as the new Prime Minister and Rustem Umerov became the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.
