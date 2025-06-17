Zelensky arrives in Canada for the G7 summit – photos

The President is scheduled to meet with foreign leaders

Mark Carney and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Teresa Suarez/EPA)

On Tuesday, June 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Canada for the G7 summit. This was reported by the correspondent of the Suspilne.

The event is taking place in Kananaskis. Zelenskyy has already met with the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney.

President to take part in special meeting of G7 leaders "A strong and sovereign Ukraine".

According to Suspilne, the president also has a number of meetings scheduled, including with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Presidents of the European Council Antonio Costa and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Brazilian leader Lula da Silva.

In addition, Zelenskyy is to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the prime ministers of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, Italy George Maloney and Japan's Ishiba Shigeru, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Axios wrote that Trump could meet with Zelenskiy during the G7 summit in Canada.

However, the US president left the G7 summit early and is returning to Washington.