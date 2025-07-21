Zelensky gave 10 days to check the agreements with partners: Deadlines needed

These are agreements on arms supplies, production and construction of defense plants

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal 10 days to audit military aid agreements. He emphasized, that a clear timeline for the implementation of each of them is needed.

Zelenskiy says Ukraine has signed "hundreds of agreements" with partners on arms supplies, joint production and investment.

"We need to raise all such agreements, analyze them and actually ensure their implementation. In ten days, I expect a report from the Minister and the NSDC Secretary on the audit of the agreements and specific deadlines for the implementation of substantive agreements... We need a clear timeline for implementation," he said .

According to the President, this applies to everything: the Danish model, coalitions of capabilities, bilateral agreements, and especially agreements on the construction of weapons plants on the territory of partners

He also noted that it is necessary to intensify the work of the formats with partners, such as Ramstein. A ministerial meeting is scheduled for July 21.

"Every leader in the defense sector knows what our deficits are, what are the strengths of our industries and what are the priorities for our partners," Zelensky said .