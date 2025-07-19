Zelensky: Ukraine is ready not only to buy weapons from the United States, but also to supply them with their own

The President noted that there are agreements with Trump that need to be implemented quickly

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine is ready not only to buy weapons from the United States, but also to supply technological Ukrainian weapons. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

He noted that there are agreements with U.S. President Donald Trump, that need to be "implemented as soon as possible." Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is determined to maximize productivity on air defense agreements, as well as on a new agreement.

"We are ready to buy the necessary weapons and export to the United States technological Ukrainian weapons – first of all, drones, which have proven to be very effective defenders of life in this war," he said .

Zelenskyy also noted that officials have significantly stepped up work on interceptor drones. Expects additional contracts to be signed next week