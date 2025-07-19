Australia has handed over most of 49 Abrams tanks to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Australia has provided Ukraine with $980 million in military aid

Abrams (Photo: Marcin Bielecki/EPA)

Australia has handed over M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of an aid package worth 245 million Australian dollars ($160 million). This was announced by Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, reports Reuters.

According to Marles, Ukraine has received most of the 49 tanks provided by Australia, and the rest will be delivered in the coming months.

"M1A1 Abrams tanks will make a significant contribution to Ukraine's fight against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion," said Australian Defense Minister.

He added that the tanks are part of a 1.5 billion Australian dollar ($980 million) package of military aid to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Australia has also banned the export of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia and imposed sanctions on about 1,000 Russian individuals and legal entities, according to the article.