Australian government does not discuss hypothetical situations, says Minister of Defense Industry

Pat Conroy (Photo: Willy Kurniawan/EPA)

Australia will not send troops to any potential conflict zone in advance, Defense Minister Pat Conroy said. The official was quoted by Reuters.

This is how Conroy reacted to reports that the Pentagon was pressuring its ally in the Indo-Pacific to clarify what role it would play if the United States and China went to war over Taiwan.

The minister said Australia prioritizes its sovereignty and "we don't discuss hypotheticals".

"The decision to send Australian troops to the conflict will be made by the current government, not in advance, but by the current government," Conroy clarified .

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that The Pentagon is pressuring Japan and Australia to make clear what role they will play if the United States and China go to war over Taiwan.

In recent months, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Albright Colby has raised this topic at meetings with representatives of the defense ministries of both countries.

In March, China staged military exercises near Taiwan and called them "punishment for separatism." Beijing conducts such actions on a regular basis.

On May 26, the FT wrote that China has bolstered its ability to a potential attack on Taiwan with faster air operations, new artillery systems and more capable amphibious units.