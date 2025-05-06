Zelensky holds a meeting with the President and instructs to work on financing drone interceptors

The President noted that Ukraine plans to develop this area as much as possible

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ERA/STRINGER)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. They discussed financial support for the army and announced new support packages.

He heard the report of the Minister of Finance and noted that the work is being done in such a way that there is absolute stability in the financial support of the military.

Another topic of discussion was the protection of the sky, namely the downing of drones, in particular with the help of other UAVs. The President instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work more actively with partners to finance the production of such interceptors.

"This is one of the most advanced technologies of modern warfare. And I am grateful to everyone who implements it, who provides this new opportunity for any army – to protect their country from drones... We will develop this area as much as possible, and each region will have its own responsibility for this work," Zelensky said.

He also noted that he had congratulated Friedrich Merz on his election as German Chancellor and was preparing for the first talks with him.

"He and I have things that can economically strengthen both our countries and provide more security for decades. We look forward to meeting. I wish him success in office," the president said .

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, the coming weeks should be very active for Ukraine in diplomacy. Decisions are being prepared, new support packages are being prepared, and new steps are being taken to put pressure on Russia.