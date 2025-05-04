Ukraine expects 3 million shells from partners, we want to end the war – Zelensky

The President noted: such military aid does not mean that "someone wants a long war"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

Ukraine is counting on 3 million artillery shells from partners because it wants to end the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He made the statement at a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel.

The journalist asked the head of state to comment on the latest statement by dictator Vladimir Putin that "reconciliation" between the Russian Federation and Ukraine is supposedly inevitable.

"In my opinion, if Ukraine is strong, the war will end as quickly as possible, and all the tools today are in the hands, primarily of the United States of America and our European colleagues," Zelenskyy said.

According to the head of state, the number one task is to preserve the alliance between the United States and Europe, and another priority task is to force the Russian Federation to agree to a full unconditional ceasefire in accordance with the United States' proposal, to which Ukraine agreed.

"I think that the strength of the American-European alliance will have an impact on [Russia's] coercion, as well as such initiatives – there are really [many]. Not only is there the Czech initiative: we are grateful for it, but the Russians should know that we are counting on 3 million artillery shells, and not only North Korea will help them, we have allies who are helping Ukraine," the president said.

He emphasized that such military assistance does not mean that "someone wants a long war" – on the contrary, Ukraine wants to end it.

Regarding the "reconciliation" with the aggressor country that Putin spoke about, Zelenskyy didn't respond.