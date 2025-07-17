Zelensky instructed the new government to increase the share of Ukrainian weapons at the front to 50%
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set the renewed government the task of increasing the share of Ukrainian weapons at the front to 50% in six months. This became known from his speech at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada.
"We are transforming the management of the defense sector and weapons production in such a way that in six months we will significantly increase the share of Ukrainian weapons available to our soldiers. Currently, about 40% of all weapons in the hands of our soldiers are made in Ukraine. In six months, it should be at least 50%," the President said.
He added that the new government should audit all arrangements, agreements, memorandums with partners in the field of defense, defense production, and all resilience programs in order to "fulfill the agreements 100% in the interests of Ukraine".
The President also announced new agreements with the United States that will strengthen Ukraine's position.
- In February, the Defense Ministry reported that about 70% of what was used on the battlefield by the Defense Forces was international military aid.
- On July 16, Zelenskiy said that the Defense Ministry would also manage strategic industries in the new government. The ministry will be headed by former Prime Minister Shmyhal.
Comments (0)