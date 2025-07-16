Zelensky signs documents to the Rada to appoint Shmyhal as Defense Minister

Strategic industries will also be managed through the Ministry of Defense, the president said

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: government press service)

On Wednesday, July 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed documents to the Verkhovna Rada appointing acting Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as the new Defense Minister. The head of state announced his decision in an evening video address.

"Today I have already signed the documents to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Denys Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense," the president said.

According to the President, strategic industries will also be managed through the Defense Ministry in the new government.

At the same time, the current acting head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin will become the head of Ukroboronprom.

"The task is very specific and clear. Currently, Ukrainian weapons at the front and in all our operations account for about 40%. This is much more Ukrainian weapons production than ever before since our country's independence. The volumes are really large. But we need more," Zelensky emphasized .

The head of state also reminded that in the morning he had held a meeting with Shmyhal, Smetanin and acting Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"We have agreed on new approaches to defense management. The Ministry of Defense will have more influence on the sphere of weapons production, and there should be more Ukrainian weapons – more for our soldiers at the front," he said

The President noted that the agency will audit all agreements with partners. These include supplies under assistance programs, investments in Ukrainian arms production, and joint projects.