Kursk operation achieved its goal, says Zelenskyy

It diverted Russian forces from the Pokrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy fronts, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Screenshot from video)

Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region had fulfilled its objective by drawing Russian forces away from the Pokrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy directions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists, as reported by Suspilne.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

At the same time, he acknowledged that the situation remains "very difficult."

"I can only thank our soldiers for this operation. It has accomplished its goal. First, the pressure on the Kharkiv front eased, then they started pulling troops from the eastern front. I believe the situation in Pokrovsk is now stable, and it will be very difficult for them to regain the ability to occupy Pokrovsk," the Ukrainian president said.

Earlier, Ukraine's General Staff denied Russian claims that Ukrainian units had been "encircled" in the Kursk region, calling such statements part of a political strategy to pressure Ukraine and its partners. Analysts at DeepState also reported no signs of encirclement.

On March 14, US President Donald Trump wrote about "productive" talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Among other things, Trump claimed that "thousands of Ukrainian troops are completely surrounded by the Russian military, and in a very bad and vulnerable position." He added that he had asked Putin to spare their lives.

Trump did not specify where this supposed "encirclement" took place, but a day earlier, Putin again claimed that Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region were "completely isolated."

President Zelenskyy wrote on X: "Putin is lying about the real situation on the battlefield, he is lying about the casualties, he is lying about the true state of his economy, which has been damaged by his foolish imperial ambitions, and he is doing everything possible to ensure that diplomacy fails."