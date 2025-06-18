Zelensky meets with Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 summit

The leaders, among other things, discussed the formats of practical solutions within the "coalition of the willing"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keir Starmer (Photo: OP)

On Tuesday, June 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada. This was reported by the Office of the President.

Leaders meet to coordinate positions for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine needs additional air defense systems and missiles for them. This is a top priority as Russia is constantly increasing the number of assets in its attacks and inflicting even more vile attacks on civilians.

Zelenskyy added that what Russia is doing now demonstrates only one thing – Moscow does not want to end the war. That is why the world must impose such strong and tough sanctions against Russia that will force it to a just and lasting peace.

The leaders focused on what sanctions are needed to force Russia to end the war. The Head of State claims that they should be coordinated with all G7 countries and targeted at the aggressor state's energy, banking sector, shadow fleet and military-industrial complex.

Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed the formats of practical solutions within the "coalition of the willing" and joint projects on domestic arms production. They paid special attention to the NATO summit in The Hague, its agenda, and the specific results to be achieved as a result of the event.