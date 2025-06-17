New aid package from Canada: part of the funds will be directed to defense production in Ukraine

Canada will shape all military assistance in accordance with the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Mark Carney and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Part of the funds from the aid package announced by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will be directed to defense production in Ukraine, the Office of the President reported.

On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Carney. The key topics of discussion were: support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, the use of frozen Russian assets, financial support for Ukrainian arms production, and Canada's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

During the meeting, Zelensky recalled the Russian attack on the night of June 17, which killed more than 10 people. He emphasized that he was in direct contact during the flight with all ministers and the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Carney expressed condolences on behalf of all Canadian people and added that this attack once again emphasizes how important it is to stand with Ukraine.

He also announced that Canada is imposing sanctions against a number of Russian individuals, more than 40 companies in Russia and other countries that help Russia circumvent sanctions, as well as more than 200 vessels of the Russian "shadow fleet."

Carney announced new military support for Ukraine: drones, helicopters, ammunition worth more than 2 billion Canadian dollars, which is equivalent to $1.5 billion. Part of these funds will be directed to Ukraine's domestic defense production. He noted that Canada will shape all military assistance in accordance with the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Canadian prime minister also announced the next tranche of more than 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.5 billion) from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. Zelensky thanked Carney for the new military package and the support of the Canadian people for Ukrainians.

The leaders discussed which sanctions could most severely impact Russia's ability to develop its defense production and finance the war. They coordinated steps to further diplomatic work with partners within NATO, the G7, and the "coalition of the willing," as well as engagement within the United Nations on resolutions for an unconditional ceasefire.

Separately, Zelensky and Carney paid attention to strengthening Ukraine's air defense and deepening defense cooperation. They discussed possible joint weapons production projects and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.

On June 17, Zelensky arrived in Canada for the G7 summit. The head of state has already met with Carney.

Axios reported that Trump may meet with Zelensky during the G7 summit in Canada.

However, the American president left the event early and is returning to Washington.