Canadian Prime Minister announces $1.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Canada on June 17 for the G7 summit

Mark Carney and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Teresa Suarez/EPA)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would provide Ukraine with 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.47 billion) in military aid and impose new sanctions against Russia. His words were quoted by Reuters.

Carney said the overnight Russian attack on Kyiv, which killed more than 10 people, "underscores the importance of full solidarity with Ukraine".

The Canadian prime minister added that when G7 leaders met at a dinner on Monday, June 16, they emphasized the importance of using "maximum pressure on Russia" to force it to start serious peace talks.

"We are ready for peace talks, an unconditional ceasefire – I think this is very important. But for this we need pressure," Zelensky said.

The Canadian TV channel CBC News clarified that sanctions against Russia will cover the "shadow fleet" and the energy sector. And the funds provided to Ukraine will help buy more drones, ammunition and armored vehicles.

Axios wrote that Trump could meet with Zelenskiy during the G7 summit in Canada.

However, the US president left the G7 summit early and is returning to Washington.