Zelensky on the talks in Hungary: God be with him, let them be anywhere. We need a result

The President noted that the problem is not in Hungary, but in Orban, who blocks everything for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to hold peace talks almost anywhere, even in Budapest. He said this at a meeting with journalists on October 27, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net .

He noted that the issue is not in Hungary itself, but in its Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is blocking everything for Ukraine. This is exactly what Zelensky told US Special Representative Steve Witkoff during a meeting in Paris.

"If there are results, God be with him – let the talks take place anywhere. If this is a condition for a trilateral meeting, which means we come out with some kind of positive outcome for Ukraine, especially in terms of ending the war, then God be with him – let him earn his benefits. Our task is to end the war," the President said .

However, he emphasized that it is not yet known in what format this meeting could take place. Zelenskyy also reminded that a document had already been signed in the Hungarian capital, which he called inoperative – the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances in connection with Ukraine's accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in 1994.

"That is, you don't really believe in the purity of this agreement. But if the trilateral meeting is about ending the war, then we are ready – no matter where. It almost doesn't matter – not in Russia, of course, and definitely not in Belarus," the president emphasized .