Trump says he will not meet with Putin until there is an agreement on a peace deal

US President says he doesn't want to waste his time commenting on the possibility of meeting with Russian dictator

Donald Trump (Photo: Francis Chung/EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump does not plan to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin until there is a real prospect of signing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. He told journalists on board Air Force One.

"We need to know that we can make a deal. I'm not going to waste time," the US president said when asked what Putin should do to make the meeting happen.

Trump reiterates his claims that he is disappointed in the Russian dictator and that they have always had a good relationship.

"I thought this problem would be solved before there was peace in the Middle East," the US president added, referring to Russia's war against Ukraine.

On the evening of October 16, Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin. They discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and agreed that would meet within two weeks in Budapest.

On October 21, Reuters wrote that Moscow's refusal to immediately cease fire in Ukraine has likely put the summit in Budapest at risk.

On October 23, Trump confirmed that it had canceled the meeting with Putin.