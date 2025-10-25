Trump says he will not meet with Putin until there is an agreement on a peace deal
Donald Trump (Photo: Francis Chung/EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump does not plan to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin until there is a real prospect of signing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. He told journalists on board Air Force One.

"We need to know that we can make a deal. I'm not going to waste time," the US president said when asked what Putin should do to make the meeting happen.

Trump reiterates his claims that he is disappointed in the Russian dictator and that they have always had a good relationship.

"I thought this problem would be solved before there was peace in the Middle East," the US president added, referring to Russia's war against Ukraine.

