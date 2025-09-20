Zelensky: Russia attacked Ukraine with 40 missiles of various types and about 580 drones

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of September 20, Russia launched 40 cruise and ballistic missiles and about 580 drones of various types during a massive attack on Ukraine. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted that Dnipro and its region, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, communities of Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv regions were under attack.

Zelensky noted that as of now, dozens of people have been wounded in the shelling. Three people were killed.

"The enemy targeted our infrastructure, residential areas, and civilian enterprises. In Dnipro, a direct hit of a rocket with a cluster munition into a high-rise building was recorded," Zelenskyy said.

According to the regional military administrations and the State Emergency Service, the Khmelnytsky region in the Dunayevetska community during firefighting in a private house found the body of the deceased 46-year-old man. Two other local residents were injured and sought medical assistance.

In total, two houses were destroyed and about 20 residential buildings were damaged in the region.

In the Kyiv region damage fixed in Boryspil, Obukhiv and Bucha districts – garages, private houses and cars were damaged there.

On Mykolaiv region strikes with ballistic missiles and drones caused destruction of industrial facilities in Mykolaiv, damage to a farm in the Snihurivska community, residential buildings and civilian transport.

On Odesa region as a result of shelling caught fire the warehouse of the farm was destroyed and a building with agricultural machinery was destroyed.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES