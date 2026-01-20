Zelenskyy: Russia's attack on January 20 cost us about 80 million euros – only for missiles

Ukraine's President says Ukraine's missile stockpile has not decreased, but Moscow has begun to use ballistic missiles more often

Ratriot (Photo: ERA)

The cost of the missiles used to repel the Russian attack on January 20 was about €80 million. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when communicating with the media.

"We have a little bit more systems, [but] a lot more ballistics that Russia uses. And they receive components from, unfortunately, partner countries, from the private sector, but, nevertheless, we need to reduce their ability to produce these missiles. And this is not happening yet," Zelensky said.

He noted that only Patriot systems with PAC-3 missiles are effective against ballistic missiles. Therefore, Ukraine critically needs regular and timely deliveries of these systems.

The Head of State noted that Ukraine needs more air defense systems and more missiles for them, as the increase in the number of Russian ballistic missiles directly affects the safety of the civilian population.

Commenting on the drone attacks, Zelenskyy said that Russia has increased the use of Shahed drones many times over, but Ukraine has been able to increase the number of interceptors and mobile fire teams.

At the same time, the president emphasized that the United States retains a key role in countering ballistic missiles. The supply of critical missiles for the Patriot depends on the United States.

"Therefore, it is very important that the deliveries are timely, that PURL works and that our partners help us buy the right missiles. That is, a lot depends on the unity of Europe and America in the security of Ukrainians," Zelensky added.