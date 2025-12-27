Zelensky told about the composition of the delegation during the talks in the United States

зеленський Ida Marie Odgaard EPA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy names the members of the Ukrainian delegation to meet with the US President Donald Trump – The talks will be attended by representatives of several Ukrainian agencies. The President said this while answering questions in the Presidential Office's chat room.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian negotiating team at the upcoming meeting will include the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerovminister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolevchief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, representative of the Presidential Office Oleksandr Bevz and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya.

The Head of State said that he would not comment on the composition of the American delegation, as it was the decision of the US President. At the same time, he emphasized that the meeting would be public.

"I think our meeting will be with cameras and the media. I don't know whether it will be at the beginning or at the end, but it will be a public meeting," the president said.