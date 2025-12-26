Zelenskyy admits putting the "peace plan" to a referendum. He named the condition

Without a ceasefire, the vote could be disrupted or called into question, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is ready to put a "peace plan" to a referendum if Russia agrees to a cease-fire for at least 60 days. He said this in an interview with Axios.

The President emphasized that 60 days is the minimum time required to organize and conduct the vote. He noted that holding a referendum in a time of war is associated with serious security, logistical and political difficulties.

Zelenskyy emphasized that if people are unable to come to the polls because of the threat of shelling, the results of the referendum may look illegitimate. According to him, it is better not to hold the vote at all than to hold it without the possibility for citizens to vote safely .

President says it is not yet clear to him whether Russia is ready to agree to Trump's plan.

"I have some intelligence <…> but I am now at the stage where I want to believe only the words of the leaders," he said.