Zelenskyy admits to disbanding the Office of the president

The head of state feels that it is "easier to liquidate" the OP than to appoint a new head of the department

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SARAH MEYSSONNIER / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allowed the possibility of disbanding his Office. The president said this during a conversation with the media.

"As for the reboot of the Office, again, the question about the head of the Office – a lot of such questions. You know, I'll tell you frankly: there are so many such questions and so many things, so many different proposals, exchanges of views... Honestly, the war is much more important. That's why I have a feeling that it's easier to liquidate the Office than to appoint a person," the president said.

The day before, Zelenskyy confirmed that the Deputy prime minister and the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation are being considered for the position of the new head of his Office Mikhail Fedorov, minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov, deputy head of the OP Pavlo Palisa and first deputy foreign minister Serhiy Kyslytsya.

At the same time, he pointed out that "in any case, a choice has to be made" regarding the new head of the Office (for more details on his assessment of all candidates for this position, read here).