Zelenskyy answers why there is still no new head of the presidential Office

Pause in appointment of Yermak's successor due to international negotiations, which will determine what issues the new head of the Prosecutor General's Office will focus on, Lytvyn says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet appointed a new head of his office due to ongoing negotiations with the United States and partners, which will determine the format of the head of the department's work. This was reported in the social network X wrote presidential communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn, responding to an article by The Economist's Oliver Carroll.

The journalist, referring to text by media outlet Ukrayinska Pravda, said that Zelenskyy had not yet decided on a successor Andriy Yermak, and that the favorite for the post of head of the OP, deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov, "sensibly put forward a few conditions: wide reset of the office, and reforms".

"That appears to have given the president pause. It would be a shame if once again Zelensky misses his chance," the journalist wrote.

However, Lytvyn denied this information.

"The 'pause' is caused by the fact that VERY intensive negotiations with the US and others take place at the same time, and depending on their outcome it will be decided what to focus on – whether the Head of the Office should have more a national security advisor-type role, or more attention to the domestic policy. It’s bad that you're spreading rumors, and the authors of the text you're using didn’t even try to verify anything," the official wrote.

He also called the information from the UP text "rumors" and said that the journalists allegedly did not verify the information. In 2024, the media claimed that Lytvyn had allegedly pressured them, but he denied it (read more in his interview with LIGA.net of the time).

UPDATED. Zelenskyy named candidates for the post of head of his office and evaluated each of them.