Zelenskyy after his meeting with Trump: We expect US actions to force Russia to move towards peace

The president of Ukraine said he was very pleased to meet with the President of the United States

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting on September 23, 2025 (Photo: Presidential Office)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with an American colleague Donald Trump said he expected the United States to act to force Moscow to end the war. The head of state said this during the meeting of the UN Security Council on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine had said yes to every proposal by Trump to cease fire and negotiate with Russia to achieve peace, but Moscow always said no or "tried to confuse everyone" so that even a truce would not take place.

"Today I met with president Trump: we talked about how certain ideas can work. I am very happy about this meeting. We expect certain American actions that will make Russia move towards peace. Because Moscow always listens to them (the United States – Ed.)," the president said.