Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland for Peace Summit

About 100 countries and international organizations will participate in the Peace Summit, stated the President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Switzerland (Photo: Office of the President)

On the evening of June 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland to participate in the Global Peace Summit, which will take place on June 15-16, according to his announcement on Telegram.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The President noted that he has two days of work ahead with countries from all over the world, united by a common goal – to bring about a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that representatives from about 100 countries and international organizations would participate in the Peace Summit.

"As a responsible global majority, we must collectively strive to end wars, aggressions, and colonial occupations, and make their recurrence impossible. I am confident that people worldwide desire a just peace and respect for every nation," stressed the President.

He expressed confidence that "the voice of the responsible global majority can bring peace closer and fully restore the strength of the UN Charter."

Read also: Details emerge of security agreement between Ukraine, US to strengthen partnership