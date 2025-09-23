Zelenskyy at the UN Security Council: Putin is afraid to participate in the negotiations

Ukraine's leader noted that the Russian dictator is afraid to "frankly admit that he wants only war"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid to participate in the negotiations. The head of state said this during the meeting of the UN Security Council on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"A representative of Russia is present here, but he is certainly not the one who makes real decisions. That person is afraid to sit face to face with Ukraine and the world and frankly admit that he wants only war," the president said.

Instead, Putin sends delegations to the talks that "cannot and do not want" to stop the war, Zelenskyy said.

"And when he appears abroad, whether in Beijing or elsewhere, it is only to gain more time for murder, pretending that he is looking for diplomacy," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

According to him, the dictator uses every opportunity to prolong the war: "Every day Russia kills our people, destroys our cities – and gives no sign that it will ever return to respecting the principles of the UN Charter."