Zelenskyy defines roles of Markarova and Freeland in the OP. Budanov will not be involved in information policy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Kirill Budanov as head of the Presidential Office will not influence the information sphere in the country. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering questions from journalists in the Presidential Office chat.

"I discussed with Kirill Budanov the priorities that are important to me. Information policy is not among them," he said, without giving details.

The President was also asked who would be responsible for the economic direction in the updated structure of the Presidential Administration. He noted that his advisor Oksana Markarova will be responsible for individual projects to restore Ukraine. А Christia Freeland will be responsible for investor relations and other economic issues.

"As for the deputy for the economy, there is no such candidate yet," Zelensky said.