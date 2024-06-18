Zelenskyy: Destruction of Russian positions and launchers near the border is working

Russia has been actively advancing in the Kharkiv sector since May 10 – since then, many countries have lifted the ban on using their weapons within Russian territory

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

The destruction of Russian weapons near the border is indeed working exactly as intended, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening video address.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The head of state thanked Ukrainian soldiers who "have turned this page of the war – a page that Putin wanted to dedicate to his offensive but has become another mistake for Russia."

Referring to the permissions from Western countries to strike Russia with their weapons, Zelenskyy said that the world's resolve is opening new prospects for restoring Ukrainian security.

"This, among other things, concerns the security of Kharkiv. The destruction of Russian terrorist positions and launchers near the border by our forces and our soldiers is indeed significant. It is working exactly as we expected," he said.

Read also: Russia escalates on another front and launches five assault actions