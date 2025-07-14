Zelenskyy discussed with Kellogg joint steps of Ukraine and the USA that will bring peace closer – photo
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported / announced / notified / informed / said, who met with the Special Representative of the President of the United States for Ukraine by Kit Kellogg and discussed joint steps by Ukraine and the United States to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Zelenskyy called the conversation with the American general "productive".
"We had a productive conversation. We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer," he wrote.
In particular, the discussion focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defense, joint production, purchasing defense equipment together with Europe, as well as sanctions against Russia and the countries that help it.
The President thanked Kellogg for his visit to Ukraine, and also expressed his gratitude to the President of the United States. To Donald Trump "for important signals of support and positive decisions for both of our countries."
"We are counting on the leadership of the United States, because it is clear that Moscow will not stop if its inadequate ambitions are not stopped by force. We appreciate the support of the American people," Zelensky added.
According to the Office of the President, the meeting took place both in a one-on-one format and in an extended format.
- On July 11, it became known that Kellogg will visit Ukraine for a week-long visit.
- The US President's Special Envoy arrived in Kyiv on July 14. According to the Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, Kellogg... plans to discuss with the Ukrainian side defense, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting people, and strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.
Comments (0)