Trump's special envoy travels to Ukraine for a week

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg (Illustrative photo from the previous meeting in Kyiv: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

US Presidential Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg will pay a week-long visit to Ukraine. He announced this on the sidelines of the Ukraine recovery Conference in Rome in a commentary to the News.Live resource.

Kellogg said he would arrive in Kyiv with his team on Monday, July 14, and stay there for a week.

UPDATED. During a press conference, Ukrainian diplomatic spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi refused to confirm information about Kellogg's visit next week for security reasons.

At the same time, the official said that Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will have a contact with the American side on July 11. Tychy also announced more meetings between Ukraine and the United States at various levels, including next week.

Kellogg is part of a U.S. delegation attending an event on Ukraine's recovery in Rome. The day before, on July 10, the American official met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where they discussed strengthening air defense and new sanctions against Russia.

Kellogg, along with Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, a Republican and a Democrat, took part in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" – This was the first time that US representatives participated in this format.

The aforementioned lawmakers are the authors of a new sanctions bill that would allow the US president to impose 500% duties on countries that buy Russian resources. However, no decision on this document has been made yet.