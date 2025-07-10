US joins the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" for the first time – Yermak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg (Photo: OP)

For the first time, representatives of the United States are participating in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine, which is taking place in Italy. This was reported to by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

"Today in Rome, we continue our security format of the "coalition of the willing", the meeting is underway," the head of the OP wrote.

According to him, for the first time, the meeting in this format was joined by representatives of the United States – US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Senators: Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

The "Coalition of the Willing" is an international initiative that was officially announced on March 2, 2025, by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer after a meeting of 18 world leaders in London. Its goal is to consolidate European support for Ukraine in the face of unstable US policy and create preconditions for a lasting peace.

On July 9, in Rome, Zelenskiy met with Kellogg on the sidelines of the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery.

Later, the president revealed the details of the meeting. Among the issues discussed were strengthening air defense and new sanctions against Russia.