Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump's special envoy starts
A meeting between president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US president's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has begun in Rome. This was reported by Ukrinform.
The US official is a member of the US delegation that will participate in the international Ukraine recovery Conference to be held in Rome on July 10-11.
Judging by the photo, besides Zelenskyy, Ukraine is represented by the head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak, his deputy, colonel Pavlo Palisa, as well as the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense Andriy Sybiha and Rustem Umerov. The US side is represented by Julie Davis, Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Ukraine.
No other details are available yet.
- The day before, US president Trump said that Washington would supply Ukraine with weapons to confront Russia, and made new criticisms of dictator Putin.
- Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on the eve of the Recovery Conference. During this event, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" is expected to be held, to discuss the transfer of additional Patriot and missiles to them, as well as signing agreements on supplying Ukraine with energy for the winter.
- The Ukrainian leader has already had an audience with pope Leo XIV – the pontiff reaffirmed the Vatican's readiness to accept negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.