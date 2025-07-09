Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump's special envoy starts

Head of State met with a member of the American delegation to the upcoming Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg (Illustrative photo from the previous meeting in Kyiv: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

A meeting between president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US president's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has begun in Rome. This was reported by Ukrinform.

The US official is a member of the US delegation that will participate in the international Ukraine recovery Conference to be held in Rome on July 10-11.

Judging by the photo, besides Zelenskyy, Ukraine is represented by the head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak, his deputy, colonel Pavlo Palisa, as well as the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense Andriy Sybiha and Rustem Umerov. The US side is represented by Julie Davis, Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Ukraine.

No other details are available yet.