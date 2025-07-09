Zelenskyy will hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy On July 10, he will hold additional talks with US representatives in Rome. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence. Andriy Sybega, writes Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to him, the key topics of the meetings will be sanctions policy and the adoption of a new package of restrictions against Russia by the United States in the near future.
July 9th, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a special representative U.S. President's Special Representative for Ukraine by Kit Kellogg in Rome, where the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine will take place.
Among the issues discussed were strengthening air defense and new sanctions against Russia.
- Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on a visit. on the eve of the Recovery ConferenceA meeting is expected during this event. "coalition of the willing"discussion transferring additional Patriot systems and missiles to them, as well as signing agreements regarding Ensuring Ukraine's energy supply for the winter..
- The leader of Ukraine had an audience with Pope Leo XIV – The pontiff reiterated the Vatican's willingness to host talks between Kyiv and Moscow..
- Also, Zelenskyy met with the president Italy's Sergio Mattarella.