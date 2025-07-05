Zelenskyy called the conversation with Trump one of the best, the US president called it very strategic

The Ukrainian leader confirmed that the US president is ready to help with air defense

Meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump during the NATO summit on June 25 (Photo: Office of the President)

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his conversation with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, "probably the best" ever. The US leader stated that the call was "very strategic," speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on July 4th, according to Politico.

"Regarding the conversation with the US President, which took place the day before: it was probably the best conversation we've had during this entire time, and it was extremely productive," Zelenskyy said.

Read also

The President said that air defense was among the topics of the call, and thanked Trump for his willingness to help.

The head of Ukraine emphasized that American Patriot systems are the key to defense against ballistic missiles.

"We also discussed several important issues, which our teams will work out in detail at meetings in the near future," Zelenskyy announced.

Meanwhile, Trump said that "we [Zelenskyy and he] had a very good call, I think a very strategic call."