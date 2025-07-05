Zelenskyy called the conversation with Trump one of the best, the US president called it very strategic
In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his conversation with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, "probably the best" ever. The US leader stated that the call was "very strategic," speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on July 4th, according to Politico.
"Regarding the conversation with the US President, which took place the day before: it was probably the best conversation we've had during this entire time, and it was extremely productive," Zelenskyy said.
The President said that air defense was among the topics of the call, and thanked Trump for his willingness to help.
The head of Ukraine emphasized that American Patriot systems are the key to defense against ballistic missiles.
"We also discussed several important issues, which our teams will work out in detail at meetings in the near future," Zelenskyy announced.
Meanwhile, Trump said that "we [Zelenskyy and he] had a very good call, I think a very strategic call."
- During that same interaction with reporters, Trump stated that he was not sure if he could end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- He also reiterated that he was "very dissatisfied" with his conversation with Putin, and noted that the dictator wants to "continue killing people" and that this is wrong.
- Earlier, Trump denied that the US had suspended aid to Ukraine during a Pentagon review. An Axios source reported that during the call, the US president promised Zelenskyy to check the situation with the transfer of weapons. Meanwhile, a Reuters source stated that after a "very good conversation," the president is optimistic about the resumption of Patriot missile supplies.