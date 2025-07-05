Trump is not sure he can end the Russian war against Ukraine

The US President cannot say whether this will happen

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he is not sure whether he can end Russia's war against Ukraine. The US president told reporters this aboard Air Force One on July 4th, according to Politico.

"I don't know [if I can end the war]. I can’t tell you whether or not that’s going to happen," Trump said.

At the same time, he added that ending the Russian-Ukrainian war is a priority: "Yes. I would like that to happen."

The US President once again blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the current situation.

"We helped a lot of countries. The Ukraine situation — that’s a Biden deal. It’s not a Trump deal. I’m trying to get it finished off," he said.