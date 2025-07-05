Trump is not sure he can end the Russian war against Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he is not sure whether he can end Russia's war against Ukraine. The US president told reporters this aboard Air Force One on July 4th, according to Politico.
"I don't know [if I can end the war]. I can’t tell you whether or not that’s going to happen," Trump said.
At the same time, he added that ending the Russian-Ukrainian war is a priority: "Yes. I would like that to happen."
The US President once again blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the current situation.
"We helped a lot of countries. The Ukraine situation — that’s a Biden deal. It’s not a Trump deal. I’m trying to get it finished off," he said.
- During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to end the Russian-Ukrainian war in 24 hours. After becoming president, he stated that this promise was "sarcastic."
- On July 3, Trump had another call with Putin – the dictator stated that he would not abandon his demands on Ukraine. Later, the US leader reported that he was dissatisfied and disappointed with the conversation with Putin, as no progress was made. He noted that the dictator wants to "continue killing people" and that this is wrong.
- On July 4th, the US President spoke with Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader reported that he had agreed with Trump to work on increasing the protection of Ukrainian airspace – a meeting between the two countries' teams has been scheduled.