Kit Kellogg (Photo: EPA)

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Kit Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on July 14. He announced this... reported / announced / notified / informed / said Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

Yermak said that the topics for discussion would include defense, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting people, and strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

"Russia doesn't want a ceasefire. Peace through strength is the principle of the US President." Donald Trump and we support this approach," Yermak wrote.

On July 11, it became known that Kellogg will visit Ukraine for a week-long visit.

The day before, July 10th, an American official met with the president. by Volodymyr Zelenskyyon which Strengthening air defense and new sanctions against Russia were discussed..

Kellogg also, along with senators, a Republican... Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal participated in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" – This was the first time that representatives from the United States participated in such a format..

The aforementioned lawmakers are the authors of a new sanctions bill that would allow the US president to impose 500% tariffs on countries that buy Russian resources. However, There is no decision regarding this document yet..