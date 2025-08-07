Zelenskyy discusses new financial assistance during and after the war with IMF director

The president said that the government is already working on a program of such support

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva a new program of financial support of Ukraine during and after the war. This was reported by the head of state in his social networks.

"It was important to hear that the IMF sees that despite the war, Ukraine is fulfilling all its obligations and implementing reforms. We discussed a new financial assistance program that will strengthen Ukrainians, both now and in the post-war period. We are ready to take all the necessary steps quickly. The government is already working on this," Zelenskyy said.

He also added that during the call they discussed additional funding for Ukrainian defenders: "We are considering various options. We will look for solutions together".

Zelenskyy also informed Georgieva about Ukraine's work with partners to end the war as soon as possible, about the conversation with the president of the United States Donald Trump and European leaders and on further steps.

"We are doing everything possible to achieve a decent and lasting peace this year. We are grateful to everyone who helps us, and, of course, we count on continued support," the Ukrainian leader said.