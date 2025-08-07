Zelenskyy discusses new financial assistance during and after the war with IMF director
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva a new program of financial support of Ukraine during and after the war. This was reported by the head of state in his social networks.
"It was important to hear that the IMF sees that despite the war, Ukraine is fulfilling all its obligations and implementing reforms. We discussed a new financial assistance program that will strengthen Ukrainians, both now and in the post-war period. We are ready to take all the necessary steps quickly. The government is already working on this," Zelenskyy said.
He also added that during the call they discussed additional funding for Ukrainian defenders: "We are considering various options. We will look for solutions together".
Zelenskyy also informed Georgieva about Ukraine's work with partners to end the war as soon as possible, about the conversation with the president of the United States Donald Trump and European leaders and on further steps.
"We are doing everything possible to achieve a decent and lasting peace this year. We are grateful to everyone who helps us, and, of course, we count on continued support," the Ukrainian leader said.
- On July 1 Ukraine received the ninth tranche of the IMF in the amount of about $500 million as part of the four-year EFF program.
- On August 1, prime minister Svyrydenko personally assured Georgiev is that the government is committed to its commitments after the Cabinet of Ministers failed to appoint a new BEB director in time.
- The head of National Bank Pyshnyi said that Ukraine and the IMF are already working on a new cooperation program, noting that the format of the current "not fully" corresponds to the realities of the war.
Comments (0)