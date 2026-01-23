The Ukrainian delegation was supplemented by representatives of the GUR, the SBU, and the General Staff. Russians sent only military personnel

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told media representatives in a chat at the Presidential Office that he had expanded the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the talks in Abu Dhabi. At the same time, only the military will participate from the Russian side, the dictator's spokesman said Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov.

Zelensky signed decree on the approval of such a delegation:

→ Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov (head of the delegation);

→ Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov;

→ head of the faction Servant of the people David Arakhamia;

→ Advisor to the Head of the OP Oleksandr Bevz;

→ Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Andriy Gnatov;

→ Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Oleg Ivashchenko;

→ First Deputy Head of the OP Sergiy Kyslytsya;

→ First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevhen Ostriansky;

→ First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad;

→ Deputy Chief of the DIU Vadym Skibitskyi.

In a chat with journalists, Zelenskyy emphasized that he had expanded the delegation to include the military.

"As for the mandate with which the group went, I am sure it is clear to everyone, but we agreed that around 3:00 or 4:00 p.m. we will discuss in a telephone format what we will talk about, what we hope for, what we expect, and what we can and cannot discuss," he said.

Asked whether European representatives had discussed the possibility of expanding the negotiations, Zelenskyy emphasized that he always favored European participation.

"Today's meeting and tomorrow's meeting will be trilateral Ukraine-America-Russia, and then the Europeans will certainly get feedback from us," he explained.

At the same time, Peskov did not specify who exactly traveled to Abu Dhabi on behalf of the Russian Federation, but said that members of the working group received "instructions" from Putin at night.