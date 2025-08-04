Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian museum workers

President imposes sanctions against 15 heads of Russian museums who organize appropriation of Ukrainian cultural property

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enforced the National Security and Defense Council's sanctions against 15 heads of Russian museums. About it says in Decree No. 580/2025, published on the President's website.

The Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Vladyslav Vlasiuk explained to the Ukrainian media that the "Museum workers" package includes 15 heads of Russian museums who hold exhibitions glorifying Russian aggression and try to integrate seized Ukrainian museums into the system of the aggressor state.

For example, Yulia Kupina, director of the Russian Ethnographic Museum, opened the exhibition "Multinational Russia" in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, which included exhibits from Ukrainian museums.

Two more defendants in the package, Artem Silkin and Galina Alekseeva, are running for the governing bodies of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), and their presence there is absolutely unacceptable.