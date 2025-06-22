Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against those who cooperate with Russians in the occupation

In particular, the fugitive MP Dmytruk was sanctioned

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on new sanctions against those who cooperate with the enemy in the occupation. Document No. 417/2025 published on the website of the Presidential Office.

The sanctions apply to both individuals and legal entities doing business in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, including Crimea. Sanctions also apply to those who help justify the aggression and pay taxes to the occupier.

"And this is only the beginning of more work on sanctions against such individuals. We have information from special services – we will respond in principle. The next sanctions decisions will follow soon," Zelensky said .

He noted that law enforcement officers identify all schemes used in favor of the occupier and against Ukraine and block them.

Ukraine is working to fully synchronize Ukrainian sanctions with the decisions of its partners.

"Justice must prevail in all jurisdictions and really limit all those who chose Russia and war," the President summarized .

Sanctions were imposed on MP from Servant of the People Artem Dmytruk, who fled Ukraine, boxing coach Eduard Mechakov, producer and president of Star Media Vladislav Ryashin and others.