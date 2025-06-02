Zelenskyy meets with Nauseda: discusses second round of talks in Istanbul

The leaders discussed in detail the current needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces

Meeting in Vilnius (Photo: OP)

On Monday, June 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nausėda. This was reported by the Office of the President.

Zelenskyy informs Lithuanian counterpart on second round of talks with Russian side in Istanbul.

Special attention is paid to the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia in response to the prolongation of the war. According to the Head of State, this should be a coordinated step by the United States, Europe and other countries.

The leaders discussed in detail the current needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Zelenskyy emphasized that amid the increase in the number of drones and missiles used by Russia against Ukrainians, it is important to continue strengthening Ukraine's air shield.

Particular attention was paid to investments in weapons production in Ukraine. Ukrainian missiles and drones have repeatedly proven their effectiveness, so it is important not only to continue but also to increase funding for domestic production.

The leaders also discussed the negotiation process for Ukraine's membership in the European Union. Lithuania supports Ukraine's European integration and is ready to make efforts to open clusters as soon as possible. They also discussed the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.