Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine's membership in NATO currently looks unlikely due to resistance from a number of member states

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine will need to double its military and strengthen it with new weapons if it does not become a NATO member, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Economist, referring to this strategy as "Plan B."

He believes that Ukraine's NATO membership currently seems unlikely due to opposition from Germany, Hungary, and the United States. However, he thinks that if the United States agrees, Germany and Hungary will follow suit.

"If Ukraine is not in NATO, it means Ukraine will build NATO on its own territory. Therefore, we need an army as large as Russia's today. And for all this, we need weapons and money. And we will ask the USA for this," Zelenskyy stated.

According to the president, this is Ukraine's "Plan B" if it does not join the Alliance.

"We don't need any armies in the world. We need our own army, but we must double it. To be on par with the Russian army. What do we need? Money, troops, military equipment, etc.," Zelenskyy stated.

In his opinion, Europe could help with financing, while the United States could provide weaponry, including long-range missiles and Patriot air defense systems.

On October 18, 2024, Zelenskyy mentioned that some allies oppose Ukraine's NATO membership but offer no alternatives.

On January 9, 2025, a Polish presidential candidate stated that he does not see Ukraine in the EU or NATO, which the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said drew applause in the Kremlin.

On January 16, President Zelenskyy named four countries that do not see Ukraine in NATO at this time: the United States, Hungary, Slovakia, and Germany.

