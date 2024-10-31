Zelenskyy on allies' response to North Korean troops in Russia: "It's nothing, it's zero"

According to the Ukrainian president, Putin monitors Western responses to plan his next moves

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the West's reaction to North Korea's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine as "nothing" and "zero" during an interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS.

According to Zelenskyy, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, "like a sapper," tests the responses of the West, NATO countries, and South Korea to his actions. Based on these reactions, Putin will decide whether to increase North Korean troop numbers, Zelenskyy believes.

"If nothing happens—and I believe the current response is nothing, it's zero—then the number of (North) Korean soldiers on our land will increase," the president stated.

Zelenskyy confirmed that North Korean soldiers are already stationed in Russia's Kursk region. Although Ukrainian forces have not yet engaged them, he said a clash is likely just days away.