Zelenskyy on cooperation with Africa: We do not want to influence, we want to be partners

Ukraine does not want to "elect" African leaders, as Russia does with weapons, President says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andriy Sybiga (Photo: OP)

Ukraine should strengthen cooperation with African states, particularly in the economic and security spheres, in order to oust Russian influence on the continent. This opinion was expressed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with diplomats.

The Head of State mentioned cooperation with African countries within the framework of the United Nations.

See also Roads to Africa. How Ukraine is looking for ways to improve its position on the continent

"And when you didn't have African countries with you, on your side, and then through work, different work, you have these countries that support you, it shows that there is a result of this work," the president said.

According to him, these are important decisions for the future.

"You will have everything related to the abduction of Ukrainian children. You will still have something related to the tribunal," the head of state added.

He emphasized that the continent is important in the context of putting pressure on Russia, so "we need to talk more with Africa".

"We need to have a dialog with Africa. It is not about words. We need to have an economic dialog. To make it a great bilateral victory with each of these countries. With each of them that is ready," Zelensky said.

He believes that the security segment will be important, particularly after the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"I really want the Ukrainian defense industry to work for Africa, and thus, through competition and other pressures, it could replace Russian influence. We do not want to influence, we want to be partners," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine does not want to "choose" African leaders, as Russia does with weapons. Ukraine wants partnerships with the continent's states so that "they choose economy and security".

"This is what we can give to Africa. Therefore, we need to work with them," the President summarized.