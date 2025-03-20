Zelenskyy on current ceasefire talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA / SERGEY DOLZHENKO)

After the first meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Saudi Arabia, the United States proposed a full ceasefire. However, due to Russia's position, the talks now center on stopping attacks on energy facilities and other civilian infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

"We initially proposed a ceasefire in the air and at sea because that is easier to control. We didn't believe the Russians would agree to any ceasefire at all <...> At the meeting in Jeddah, the U.S. side made a quick move, stating that we should not discuss a partial ceasefire but rather a full ceasefire everywhere," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine would prefer to move forward but, in partnership with the United States, is willing to take a step back toward a partial ceasefire.

"From what we discussed with President Trump, the idea is to cease attacks on the energy systems of both countries. That means no strikes on energy facilities or other civilian infrastructure," he said.