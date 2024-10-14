Zelenskyy: One million drones purchased by state deployed to front

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President)

As of mid-October, one million drones have been purchased by Ukraine with state funds and deployed to the front, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

On October 14, the president received a report from his strategic advisor, Oleksandr Kamyshin, regarding Ukrainian weapons production and supplies to the military.

"As of today, there are already one million drones that have been purchased at state expense and delivered to the front. And this is only the state's contribution," the president said.

He added that there are also supplies from volunteers and supporters.

"I want to thank everyone who makes our army technologically advanced: all Ukrainian manufacturers, our entire state sector, all partners who invest in the production of drones in Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine will continue to increase these supplies, with the primary goal of using technological advancements to protect the lives of soldiers.