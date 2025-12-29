Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The vast majority of Ukrainians want peace, but about the same number of people oppose the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from Donbas. This was discussed in an interview with Fox News said the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"People want peace. Today, the President of the United States Donald Trump said that according to the polls, 85%, maybe 87%, want peace, so they agree [to the deal]. I said: yes, 87% support peace. At the same time, 85% are against the withdrawal of troops from the east, from Donbas," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, this means that everyone wants peace, but not peace at any cost.

He noted that the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from Donbas poses great risks for Ukraine. The President called it unacceptable for Ukrainians.